Monsoonal moisture and hit or miss thunderstorms

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Monsoonal moisture will continue to interact with daytime heating and disturbances aloft to give us a chance of rain. Unfortunately, a blanket coverage is not expected, but widely scattered thunderstorms could be seen on a daily basis through Friday. If storms are close to your location, be aware of lightning, sudden strong gusty winds, and locally heavy downpours.

Regarding temperatures, most locations will see daytime highs in the 80’s through the end of the week. A few communities across our northern counties may see a blend of upper 70’s and low 80’s on Friday. By this weekend, however, warmer weather looks to return area wide, with temperatures heating back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris