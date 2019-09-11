Monsoonal moisture and hit or miss thunderstorms

Mostly Cloudy

Amarillo

87°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
20 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair / Windy

Dumas

87°F Fair / Windy Feels like 87°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms/Wind
65°F Isolated Thunderstorms/Wind
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

89°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear/Wind
64°F Mostly Clear/Wind
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

87°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
62°F Mostly Clear
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair / Windy

Perryton

88°F Fair / Windy Feels like 87°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy/Wind
68°F Partly Cloudy/Wind
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair / Windy

Pampa

89°F Fair / Windy Feels like 89°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear/Wind
69°F Mostly Clear/Wind
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Monsoonal moisture will continue to interact with daytime heating and disturbances aloft to give us a chance of rain.  Unfortunately, a blanket coverage is not expected, but widely scattered thunderstorms could be seen on a daily basis through Friday.  If storms are close to your location, be aware of lightning, sudden strong gusty winds, and locally heavy downpours.

Regarding temperatures, most locations will see daytime highs in the 80’s through the end of the week.  A few communities across our northern counties may see a blend of upper 70’s and low 80’s on Friday.  By this weekend, however, warmer weather looks to return area wide, with temperatures heating back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

