AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon

The frigid weather from this morning with lows in the teens and low 20’s will give way to a modest warming trend for this afternoon. Under a sunny sky with light northwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph, temperatures should moderate into the low to mid 40’s.

Tomorrow through Friday should see highs back in the mid to upper 50’s, while Saturday (the first day of winter), could warm into the 60’s, if not a few low 70’s.  Sunday may follow suit with numbers around 70!  This unseasonably nice weather looks to continue as we start off Christmas Week.

Lastly, no rain or snow is expected through this upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

