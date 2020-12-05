Mild weekend weather ahead

Clear

Amarillo

43°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

44°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

43°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a pleasant day with highs in the mid to upper 50’s with slightly breezy conditions. We’ll have a low pressure system to our south that may wrap some rain into some of our southern counties this evening but for the remainder of the panhandle, we’ll remain dry.

Another cold start tomorrow morning with lows in the 20’s and 30’s. We’ll warm up into the upper 50’s once again with partly cloudy skies early. Monday will be warmer with highs in the low 60’s and we’ll continue to climb throughout the week until we get a cold front on Thursday.

Quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast later this upcoming week but for now models showing a chance for wintry precipitation for Thursday and Friday for various areas across the high plains but we’ll keep you posted. Have a great weekend!

