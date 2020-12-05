Mild weekend weather ahead

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a pleasant day with highs in the mid to upper 50’s with slightly breezy conditions. We’ll have a low pressure system to our south that may wrap some rain into some of our southern counties this evening but for the remainder of the panhandle, we’ll remain dry.

Another cold start tomorrow morning with lows in the 20’s and 30’s. We’ll warm up into the upper 50’s once again with partly cloudy skies early. Monday will be warmer with highs in the low 60’s and we’ll continue to climb throughout the week until we get a cold front on Thursday.

Quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast later this upcoming week but for now models showing a chance for wintry precipitation for Thursday and Friday for various areas across the high plains but we’ll keep you posted. Have a great weekend!