Rain chances may increase for some, by the end of the week

Clear

Amarillo

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Today will start out cold with morning lows around 30.  As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light westerly winds of 2 to 10 mph.  Temperatures should respond, warming into the mid-60’s this afternoon. 

Tomorrow will continue to be near seasonal with sunshine, light winds, and highs around 65.  Friday could turn cloudy and slightly cooler, while Saturday might be breezy and substantially warmer.  The 50’s for Friday, and 70’s on Saturday.  Sunday and Monday will hold steady in the 60’s. 

Circling back to Friday, the slightly cooler weather could be accompanied by scattered rain showers across our central and eastern counties.  A few rumbles of thunder might be heard, but strong or severe thunderstorms are not expected at this time.  This wet weather may linger into Saturday morning, before exiting to our east.  Unfortunately, not all of our area will see rain. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

