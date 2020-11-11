Rain chances may increase for some, by the end of the week

Today will start out cold with morning lows around 30. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light westerly winds of 2 to 10 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into the mid-60’s this afternoon.

Tomorrow will continue to be near seasonal with sunshine, light winds, and highs around 65. Friday could turn cloudy and slightly cooler, while Saturday might be breezy and substantially warmer. The 50’s for Friday, and 70’s on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will hold steady in the 60’s.

Circling back to Friday, the slightly cooler weather could be accompanied by scattered rain showers across our central and eastern counties. A few rumbles of thunder might be heard, but strong or severe thunderstorms are not expected at this time. This wet weather may linger into Saturday morning, before exiting to our east. Unfortunately, not all of our area will see rain.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris