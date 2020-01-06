Mild and dry January weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

A cool day is on tap due to brisk northerly winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will moderate into the upper 40’s and low 50’s this afternoon, but wind chills could make the air feel more like the low to mid 40’s. Tomorrow should be nicer with lighter southerly winds, and highs in the 50’s. Wednesday and Thursday will see a range of temperatures from the mid 50’s to the mid 60’s, while Friday may chill way back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Warmer conditions look to return for the upcoming weekend with a mix of 50’s and low 60’s.

Regarding inclement weather…Wednesday may see an increased wildfire threat, because of parched westerly winds, followed by Friday, with the possibility of a light rain/snow mix.

Have a good Monday, and be sure to stay up with the latest forecasts, throughout the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris