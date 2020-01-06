Mild and dry January weather

Clear

Amarillo

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
23 mph NNW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 23F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
23°F Mainly clear. Low 23F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
18 mph NNW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

A cool day is on tap due to brisk northerly winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Temperatures will moderate into the upper 40’s and low 50’s this afternoon, but wind chills could make the air feel more like the low to mid 40’s.  Tomorrow should be nicer with lighter southerly winds, and highs in the 50’s.  Wednesday and Thursday will see a range of temperatures from the mid 50’s to the mid 60’s, while Friday may chill way back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s.  Warmer conditions look to return for the upcoming weekend with a mix of 50’s and low 60’s.

Regarding inclement weather…Wednesday may see an increased wildfire threat, because of parched westerly winds, followed by Friday, with the possibility of a light rain/snow mix. 

Have a good Monday, and be sure to stay up with the latest forecasts, throughout the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

