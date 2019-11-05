Midweek thunderstorms, and possible wintry weather

Breaking News
Clear

Amarillo

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Perryton

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Sunshine returns for yet another day, before scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms spread north into our area tomorrow.  First of all for today, a southerly wind of 5 to 15 mph, will be felt with temperatures warming back into the low to mid 60’s.  Tomorrow looks unseasonably warm with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s.  At the same time, however, tropical moisture, and an upper-level disturbance will become players in our weather, giving us a decent chance of rain.  As was mentioned earlier, the showers and thunderstorms will spread northward into our area.  As of this writing, our central and southern counties have the best opportunity to turn soaking wet.  No severe weather is anticipated, but a few of the storms that form could pulse to strong levels.

As we transition into Thursday, a cold front will race south, ending our storm chances, but continue with general rain showers across the area.  At this juncture, it appears that the atmosphere will stay warm enough to support all rain with temperatures in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.  There is an outside chance, however, that our far northern counties could switch to a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow.  Please stay tuned to updated forecasts.

Lastly, sunshine returns on Friday with highs close to 60, while Saturday could see the low 70’s.  Additional rain showers might accompany the 50’s for Sunday. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

