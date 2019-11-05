Midweek thunderstorms, and possible wintry weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Sunshine returns for yet another day, before scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms spread north into our area tomorrow. First of all for today, a southerly wind of 5 to 15 mph, will be felt with temperatures warming back into the low to mid 60’s. Tomorrow looks unseasonably warm with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s. At the same time, however, tropical moisture, and an upper-level disturbance will become players in our weather, giving us a decent chance of rain. As was mentioned earlier, the showers and thunderstorms will spread northward into our area. As of this writing, our central and southern counties have the best opportunity to turn soaking wet. No severe weather is anticipated, but a few of the storms that form could pulse to strong levels.

As we transition into Thursday, a cold front will race south, ending our storm chances, but continue with general rain showers across the area. At this juncture, it appears that the atmosphere will stay warm enough to support all rain with temperatures in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. There is an outside chance, however, that our far northern counties could switch to a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow. Please stay tuned to updated forecasts.

Lastly, sunshine returns on Friday with highs close to 60, while Saturday could see the low 70’s. Additional rain showers might accompany the 50’s for Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris