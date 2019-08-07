Midpoint of Summer…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday Afternoon,

Welcome to the midpoint of astronomical summer, meaning that we are halfway from the June solstice to the September equinox. Hot weather, of course, will continue for today with sunshine, southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo could top out around 101 this afternoon. Tomorrow and Friday may be about the same, while this weekend looks to hold steady in the mid to upper 90’s.

Rainfall-wise, depending on which computer guidance that we use, indicates a chance of isolated, or hit and miss thunderstorms each evening. The probability of rain will range from less than 20% across our southeast counties to upwards of 40% for our west and northwest counties. Amarillo looks to fall in the 20% to 30% category on any given night. If you do have a storm in your vicinity, be aware of lightning, sudden gusty winds, and locally heavy downpours.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris