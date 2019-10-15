Middle of the month weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—
Hello everyone,
The 15th. of October will be a blustery and cooler day with north winds of 15 to 30 mph. Sunshine should help temperatures warm into the 60’s during the afternoon. Tomorrow morning will start out chilly with a mix of upper 30’s and low 40’s, followed by highs back in the upper 60’s and low 70’s later in the day. Thursday and Friday look to top out in the breezy low 80’s, while Saturday and Sunday may hover in the 70’s.
Moisture-wise, the rest of this week looks dry. Possible showers could return for next week.
Chief Meteorologist John Harris