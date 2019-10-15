Middle of the month weather

Clear

Amarillo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 37F. NE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
37°F
Wind
25 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 35F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
18 mph NE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 35F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. NE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
34°F
Wind
23 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 36F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
36°F
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 38F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
38°F
Wind
23 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

The 15th. of October will be a blustery and cooler day with north winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Sunshine should help temperatures warm into the 60’s during the afternoon.  Tomorrow morning will start out chilly with a mix of upper 30’s and low 40’s, followed by highs back in the upper 60’s and low 70’s later in the day.  Thursday and Friday look to top out in the breezy low 80’s, while Saturday and Sunday may hover in the 70’s. 

Moisture-wise, the rest of this week looks dry.  Possible showers could return for next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

