Middle of the month weather

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. NE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Mainly clear. Low near 35F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Mostly clear. Low around 35F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 37F. NE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

The 15th. of October will be a blustery and cooler day with north winds of 15 to 30 mph. Sunshine should help temperatures warm into the 60’s during the afternoon. Tomorrow morning will start out chilly with a mix of upper 30’s and low 40’s, followed by highs back in the upper 60’s and low 70’s later in the day. Thursday and Friday look to top out in the breezy low 80’s, while Saturday and Sunday may hover in the 70’s.

Moisture-wise, the rest of this week looks dry. Possible showers could return for next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris