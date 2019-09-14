Mid-September weekend weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning.

A conveyor belt of moisture continues to stream over the Panhandles. And later today, a few thunderstorms might develop as a result. The storms, however, will be few and far between, with most of our area not seeing any rain at all. Convection free weather looks to be the norm for most of this next week with just a hint of a few thunderstorms returning to the area after Wednesday.

Regarding temperatures, unseasonably warm weather will be on tap from today through all of next week. Highs will typically range from the mid 80’s to the low 90’s daily.

Have a fun and safe weekend, and don’t forget the sunscreen!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris