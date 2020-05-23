Memorial Day Weekend Weather Outlook

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning everyone,


We are waking up to a partly cloudy sky with lows close to 60.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph.  Temperatures should respond, heating into a range of upper 80’s to mid 90’s during the afternoon.  Also, a thunderstorm or two could develop across our far southeast counties this evening.  If the storms fire, they could pulse strong to severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain.


Tomorrow may see a better chance of scattered thunderstorms, as a weak cold front drifts in from the north.  Any storms the develop could be severe with hail, high winds, and heavy rain.  Temperatures  look to range from the upper 70’s north to the low 90’s south.  Amarillo should see a breezy high in the 80’s.

The frontal boundary will continue its southerly trek on Monday (Memorial Day), putting all of our area into cooler weather.  In fact, temperatures may hover only in the upper 60’s and low 70’s throughout the day.  And yes, additional hit or miss thundershowers will be possible.
In the end, don’t cancel any outdoor plans for this weekend, but be ready to head to a substantial shelter, if a thunderstorm is near your location.  Lightning is always a concern!


Have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

