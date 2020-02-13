Melting more snow before a warming trend starts

Good Thursday morning folks. Quite a bit of the snow melted off yesterday and many roads around the area are dry so travel shouldn’t be hindered much. It is cold so dress appropriately. We’ll warm up from lows in the teens and 20s to highs in the 30s and 40s, as a dry cold front moves in during the day. The clouds will hang around and not completely clear out.



Valentine’s Day is looking to be a bit warmer but also a bit more breezy as we get closer to average temperatures.



Saturday continues the warming trend with more sunshine and then we heat up to the 70s for Sunday and Monday before another cold front hits by the middle of next week.



Have a wonderful Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin