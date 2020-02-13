Melting more snow before a warming trend starts

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

23°F Overcast Feels like 11°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
22°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

19°F Clear Feels like 11°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
23°F A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

29°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
24°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

23°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
23°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

17°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 6°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 19F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
19°F Some passing clouds. Low 19F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

22°F Overcast Feels like 10°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
21°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Thursday morning folks. Quite a bit of the snow melted off yesterday and many roads around the area are dry so travel shouldn’t be hindered much. It is cold so dress appropriately. We’ll warm up from lows in the teens and 20s to highs in the 30s and 40s, as a dry cold front moves in during the day. The clouds will hang around and not completely clear out.

Valentine’s Day is looking to be a bit warmer but also a bit more breezy as we get closer to average temperatures.

Saturday continues the warming trend with more sunshine and then we heat up to the 70s for Sunday and Monday before another cold front hits by the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

41° / 22°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 41° 22°

Friday

52° / 35°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 10% 52° 35°

Saturday

56° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 56° 32°

Sunday

67° / 45°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 67° 45°

Monday

62° / 30°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 62° 30°

Tuesday

43° / 22°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 43° 22°

Wednesday

36° / 20°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 36° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

22°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
22°

21°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
21°

20°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
20°

20°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
20°

22°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
22°

25°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

28°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

32°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

35°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

32°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

27°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
27°

26°

11 PM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

12 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

2 AM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

3 AM
Clear
0%
23°

23°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

Don't Miss