Good Thursday morning folks. Quite a bit of the snow melted off yesterday and many roads around the area are dry so travel shouldn’t be hindered much. It is cold so dress appropriately. We’ll warm up from lows in the teens and 20s to highs in the 30s and 40s, as a dry cold front moves in during the day. The clouds will hang around and not completely clear out.
Valentine’s Day is looking to be a bit warmer but also a bit more breezy as we get closer to average temperatures.
Saturday continues the warming trend with more sunshine and then we heat up to the 70s for Sunday and Monday before another cold front hits by the middle of next week.
Have a wonderful Thursday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Melting more snow before a warming trend starts
Amarillo23°F Overcast Feels like 11°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
22°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas19°F Clear Feels like 11°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
23°F A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford29°F Overcast Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart23°F Overcast Feels like 17°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
23°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton17°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 6°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
19°F Some passing clouds. Low 19F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa22°F Overcast Feels like 10°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
21°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Good Thursday morning folks. Quite a bit of the snow melted off yesterday and many roads around the area are dry so travel shouldn’t be hindered much. It is cold so dress appropriately. We’ll warm up from lows in the teens and 20s to highs in the 30s and 40s, as a dry cold front moves in during the day. The clouds will hang around and not completely clear out.