Tracking breezy and much warmer weather

Sunshine and nice weather will be the distinguishing characteristics for today.  With light westerly winds, temperatures should warm back into the low 70’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow and Thursday look to be much warmer with highs in the 80’s, along with a few low 90’s on Thursday.  The downside will be parched westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph tomorrow, and 15 to 30 mph winds on Thursday.  Wildfire concerns could become a reality for counties that have received lesser amounts of recent rainfall.

Friday and Saturday look to stay windy, but turning cooler with highs in the 70’s and 60’s respectively.  Also, a chance for scattered rain showers may occur on Saturday morning. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

