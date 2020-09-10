From wet and cold to slowly warming temperatures

Overcast

Amarillo

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. NNE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. NNE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
For a second morning in a row, many locations are waking up to the upper 30’s and low 40’s.  All locations should stay well above freezing, but wind chills could make the air feel colder than 32.  In a nutshell, bundle up before venturing outside.  One more note of interest for Amarillo this morning, is that we’ll most likely tie or break the record low of 40, set way back in 1898. 

To go along with our cold weather is the continuation of wet and soggy conditions.  Scattered areas of rain and drizzle look to continue through mid-afternoon, before we see a lull in activity this evening.  Additional cold rain showers may return for late tonight…lasting through mid-morning tomorrow, before coming to an end.  No wintry precipitation is expected for today or tomorrow.  

Regarding temperatures – this afternoon will continue unseasonably chilly with highs only in the 50’s and low 60’s.  Tomorrow should return to the 70’s, while the nice and warm 80’s look to be in place over the weekend, and for all of next week.  No additional showers or thunderstorms are expected for Saturday or Sunday. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

