Let the melting begin

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

We are waking up to a clear sky, and the frigid 20’s, after witnessing high winds, and heavy snowfall from yesterday.  The amounts of snow on the ground will help determine how warm the temperatures become this afternoon.  As of this writing, the highs will be hard pressed to reach more than about 50, because of the melting process.  Speaking of melting, or the lack-of, for this morning.  Be aware that roadways, sidewalks, and alleys may be snow packed and treacherous.  Walk gingerly, and drive very cautiously!  Slow way down, and allow a lot extra time to reach your destination.

Tomorrow will see sunshine, light winds, and pleasant highs close to 70.  Sunday, however, looks to turn very windy and cooler with temperatures falling back into the 40’s and low 50’s.  Also, a few flurries can’t be ruled out by late Sunday night, lasting into early Monday morning.  Monday afternoon, Tuesday, and Wednesday should tradeoff between the 40’s and 50’s, while Thursday (Halloween), looks to be dry with highs in the 60’s.

Keep an eye out for refreeze, and slick icy patches on surfaces tonight.  Have a safe and fun weekend everyone! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

