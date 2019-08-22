Less heat with scattered thunderstorms…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

Widely scattered thunderstorms look to continue over the next few days. The best chances of rain will be along I-40, and points north. Severe weather is not expected per se, but some of the storms could pulse strong with sudden downburst winds, occasional pockets of small hail, and heavy downpours. Of course, always keep an eye out for lightning. All thunderstorms generate lightning.

Regarding temperatures, the upper 90’s and low 100’s should take a break, being replaced by the low to mid 90’s from today through Saturday. Unfortunately though, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday could see a brief return to the triple-digit heat. Cooler weather looks to be in place by midweek with highs in the 80’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris