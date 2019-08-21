Less heat with scattered storms…

Fair

Amarillo

93°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

98°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
64°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

98°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
66°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

97°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
62°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

98°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
66°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

98°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

We do have a cool front that will make intrusions into the Panhandles today.  The front could push south through most of the Texas Panhandle by tomorrow afternoon.  As long as this boundary is nearby, the chance of rain will be enhanced.  For Amarillo, our best opportunity for thunderstorms may be late tonight, lasting through tomorrow morning.  Any storm that forms will have lightning, strong downburst winds, and locally heavy downpours.  Also, keep an eye out for occasional pockets of hail.  Additional hit or miss thunderstorms could occur on Friday and Saturday.

Regarding temperatures, the triple-digit heat as of late will give way to the 90’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday could see highs hovering in the upper 80’s and low 90’s, depending on frontal placement.  Sunday and Monday, however, look to turn muggy and hotter, with highs back in the mid to upper 90’s. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

