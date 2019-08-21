Less heat with scattered storms…

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

We do have a cool front that will make intrusions into the Panhandles today. The front could push south through most of the Texas Panhandle by tomorrow afternoon. As long as this boundary is nearby, the chance of rain will be enhanced. For Amarillo, our best opportunity for thunderstorms may be late tonight, lasting through tomorrow morning. Any storm that forms will have lightning, strong downburst winds, and locally heavy downpours. Also, keep an eye out for occasional pockets of hail. Additional hit or miss thunderstorms could occur on Friday and Saturday.

Regarding temperatures, the triple-digit heat as of late will give way to the 90’s this afternoon. Tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday could see highs hovering in the upper 80’s and low 90’s, depending on frontal placement. Sunday and Monday, however, look to turn muggy and hotter, with highs back in the mid to upper 90’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris