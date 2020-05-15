Weak cold front with a few storms

Good Friday afternoon,
Today will be pleasant with light north winds, and temperatures trading off between the 70’s and 80’s. Amarillo looks to top out close to 82. Tomorrow and Sunday should follow suit with the 70’s and low 80’s, while Monday and Tuesday could heat up close to 90.
Regarding precipitation, a few thunderstorms might develop from Shamrock to Childress, and points south for this evening, while tomorrow and Sunday could see a few hit or miss showers and storms. As far as severe weather is concerned, the storms this evening could pulse strong to marginally severe with hail and high winds. Any thunderstorm that develops over the weekend, however, looks to stay below severe limits. Now in saying this, still be aware of lightning, sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, and possibly pockets of small hail.
Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!
Chief Meteorologist John Harris