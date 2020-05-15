Weak cold front with a few storms

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
55°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

77°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
55°F Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 54F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F A few clouds. Low 54F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Few Clouds

Dalhart

77°F Few Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

80°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
15 mph ENE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
57°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
16 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

83°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Good Friday afternoon,

Today will be pleasant with light north winds, and temperatures trading off between the 70’s and 80’s.  Amarillo looks to top out close to 82.  Tomorrow and Sunday should follow suit with the 70’s and low 80’s, while Monday and Tuesday could heat up close to 90.

Regarding precipitation, a few thunderstorms might develop from Shamrock to Childress, and points south for this evening, while tomorrow and Sunday could see a few hit or miss showers and storms.  As far as severe weather is concerned, the storms this evening could pulse strong to marginally severe with hail and high winds.  Any thunderstorm that develops over the weekend, however, looks to stay below severe limits.  Now in saying this, still be aware of lightning, sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, and possibly pockets of small hail. 

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss