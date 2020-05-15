Weak cold front with a few storms

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

57°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

55°F Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

55°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Good Friday afternoon,

Today will be pleasant with light north winds, and temperatures trading off between the 70’s and 80’s. Amarillo looks to top out close to 82. Tomorrow and Sunday should follow suit with the 70’s and low 80’s, while Monday and Tuesday could heat up close to 90.

Regarding precipitation, a few thunderstorms might develop from Shamrock to Childress, and points south for this evening, while tomorrow and Sunday could see a few hit or miss showers and storms. As far as severe weather is concerned, the storms this evening could pulse strong to marginally severe with hail and high winds. Any thunderstorm that develops over the weekend, however, looks to stay below severe limits. Now in saying this, still be aware of lightning, sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, and possibly pockets of small hail.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris