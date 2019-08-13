Less heat, and late night storms…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday Afternoon,

A weak frontal boundary is drifting south across the Panhandles deflecting our winds out of the east at 5 to 15 mph. This easterly upslope flow should keep our daytime highs a little less hot, with a blend of upper 80’s to mid 90’s. The same should hold true for tomorrow, while the mid to upper 90’s look to return on Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday may see highs around 100.

Rainfall-wise, a line of strong thunderstorms could move from north to south across our area late tonight, lasting through mid-morning tomorrow. Otherwise, it still appears that we will see hit or miss thunderstorms on a daily basis through early next week. Any storm that develops may pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden gusty winds to 60 mph, and occasional pockets of small hail.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris