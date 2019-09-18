Less heat and enhanced rain chances

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Unseasonably hot weather returns for yet another day with southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the low to mid 90’s. Tomorrow through Sunday, however, look to stay slightly cooler with highs averaging out in the mid-80’s. The same can be said for Monday (the first day of autumn), with numbers continuing in the 80’s.

Regarding rainfall, isolated thunderstorms might occur this evening across our southern counties, followed by a general coverage of storms for tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday. As always, stay alert to lightning, sudden strong erratic winds, and heavy downpours. Also, occasional pockets of hail can’t be ruled out. If thunderstorms train or move over the same areas, pockets of localized flooding could become an issue with time.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris