Less heat and enhanced rain chances

Fair / Windy

Amarillo

83°F Fair / Windy Feels like 82°
Wind
25 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

91°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Hereford

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers Early
63°F Showers Early
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

93°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
61°F Clear
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

94°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Thunder in the Vicinity

Pampa

84°F Thunder in the Vicinity Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
66°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Unseasonably hot weather returns for yet another day with southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the low to mid 90’s.  Tomorrow through Sunday, however,  look to stay slightly cooler with highs averaging out in the mid-80’s.  The same can be said for Monday (the first day of autumn), with numbers continuing in the 80’s.

Regarding rainfall, isolated thunderstorms might occur this evening across our southern counties, followed by a general coverage of storms for tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday.  As always, stay alert to lightning, sudden strong erratic winds, and heavy downpours.  Also, occasional pockets of hail can’t be ruled out.  If thunderstorms train or move over the same areas, pockets of localized flooding could become an issue with time.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

