Latter part of the week rain/snow mix?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hi everyone,

Another nice couple of days are on tap with sunshine, light southwesterly winds, and temperatures warming from the 30’s and low 40’s each morning, into the 60’s and low 70’s for both afternoons. Colder, cloudy weather looks to arrive on Thursday with highs only in the 40’s, followed by the 20’s and low 30’s Friday morning. The 50’s will be in place during the afternoon. Saturday and Sunday could see highs back in the 60’s and low 70’s.

Regarding precipitation, and circling back to Thursday, there is the opportunity for moisture. As of this writing, and depending on which model verifies, a possible rain/snow mix could occur for our area. At this point, if snow does fall, any accumulations will be light. Our western counties have the better chance for flurries. No in saying this, there is also the possibility that our area will be completely missed. Instead of a wintry mix, we would just have wind and chilly weather. In the end, stay tuned for updates, as we move into the latter part of the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris