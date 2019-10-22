Latter part of the week rain/snow mix?

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hi everyone,

Another nice couple of days are on tap with sunshine, light southwesterly winds, and temperatures warming from the 30’s and low 40’s each morning, into the 60’s and low 70’s for both afternoons.  Colder, cloudy weather looks to arrive on Thursday with highs only in the 40’s, followed by the 20’s and low 30’s Friday morning.  The 50’s will be in place during the afternoon.  Saturday and Sunday could see highs back in the 60’s and low 70’s.

Regarding precipitation, and circling back to Thursday, there is the opportunity for moisture.  As of this writing, and depending on which model verifies, a possible rain/snow mix could occur for our area.  At this point, if snow does fall, any accumulations will be light.  Our western counties have the better chance for flurries.  No in saying this, there is also the possibility that our area will be completely missed.  Instead of a wintry mix, we would just have wind and chilly weather.  In the end, stay tuned for updates, as we move into the latter part of the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

