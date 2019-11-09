Late Weekend cold front

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Very nice weather is on tap for this afternoon with sunshine, southwest of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures warming into the 70’s. Tomorrow looks to see a blend of 60’s and low 70’s, while windy and much colder air plows through by tomorrow night. As the cold front sweeps across our area, a cloudy sky is expected on Monday (Veterans Day), with high temperature only in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Northerly winds of 20 to 35 mph, however, will drive wind chills down into the frigid teens! Also, pockets of light flurries, and freezing drizzle could be in the mix. In a nutshell, Monday will not be a nice day to be outside.

Tuesday starts our next warming trend with numbers back in the 50’s, followed by the low to mid 60’s from Wednesday through Friday. No additional rain or snow is expected for the week.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris