Late Weekend cold front

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

35°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

31°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

35°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

35°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

41°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Very nice weather is on tap for this afternoon with sunshine, southwest of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures warming into the 70’s.  Tomorrow looks to see a blend of 60’s and low 70’s, while windy and much colder air plows through by tomorrow night.  As the cold front sweeps across our area, a cloudy sky is expected on Monday (Veterans Day), with high temperature only in the upper 20’s and low 30’s.  Northerly winds of 20 to 35 mph, however, will drive wind chills down into the frigid teens!  Also, pockets of light flurries, and freezing drizzle could be in the mix.  In a nutshell, Monday will not be a nice day to be outside.

Tuesday starts our next warming trend with numbers back in the 50’s, followed by the low to mid 60’s from Wednesday through Friday.  No additional rain or snow is expected for the week.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss