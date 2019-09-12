Late week cool front and storm chances

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

86°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
61°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

81°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers Late
58°F Showers Late
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

87°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
59°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

81°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
17 mph ENE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
56°F Mostly Clear
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

83°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph NE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
56°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Pampa

85°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
62°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon

Thus far, our reality of rain for this week has turned out to be a disappointment.  Today, however, (depending on which computer model verifies), may offer the best opportunity for precipitation.  The reasons? A cool front drifting south will team up with the monsoonal moisture plume aloft, providing for scattered thunderstorms.  At this juncture, it appears that our central and southern counties will have the best chance of storms.  Any convection that develops could produce sudden strong downburst winds, occasional pockets of hail, lightning, and locally heavy downpours.  A few additional thundershowers will be possible for tomorrow.

Temperature-wise, muggy and very warm conditions will continue for this afternoon with highs in the 80’s and low 90’s.  Less heat is expected for tomorrow with a blend of upper 70’s and low 80’s.  Sunshine and the mid to upper 80’s look to return over the weekend, and for early next week.  Thunderstorms could return by Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss