Late week cool front and storm chances

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon

Thus far, our reality of rain for this week has turned out to be a disappointment. Today, however, (depending on which computer model verifies), may offer the best opportunity for precipitation. The reasons? A cool front drifting south will team up with the monsoonal moisture plume aloft, providing for scattered thunderstorms. At this juncture, it appears that our central and southern counties will have the best chance of storms. Any convection that develops could produce sudden strong downburst winds, occasional pockets of hail, lightning, and locally heavy downpours. A few additional thundershowers will be possible for tomorrow.

Temperature-wise, muggy and very warm conditions will continue for this afternoon with highs in the 80’s and low 90’s. Less heat is expected for tomorrow with a blend of upper 70’s and low 80’s. Sunshine and the mid to upper 80’s look to return over the weekend, and for early next week. Thunderstorms could return by Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris