Late week cold front on the way

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Some passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Some passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Perryton

51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Pampa

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

The rainy cool weather from yesterday will give way to a gradual warming trend today.  Under a mostly cloudy sky with northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, temperatures should moderate into the upper 40’s and 50’s.  Amarillo will top out in the low 50’s.  Tomorrow could see a bit of a setback, as a weak cold front drifts through the area.  North winds of 5 to 20 mph, will hold temperatures in the 40’s to around 50.  No wintry weather is expected with this front. 

Friday should start another warming trend with highs close to 55, while Saturday may see the upper 50’s.  Sunday and Monday look to be pleasant with a blend of mid to upper 60’s.  No rain or snow is expected over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

