Late week cold front on the way

30°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

The rainy cool weather from yesterday will give way to a gradual warming trend today. Under a mostly cloudy sky with northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, temperatures should moderate into the upper 40’s and 50’s. Amarillo will top out in the low 50’s. Tomorrow could see a bit of a setback, as a weak cold front drifts through the area. North winds of 5 to 20 mph, will hold temperatures in the 40’s to around 50. No wintry weather is expected with this front.

Friday should start another warming trend with highs close to 55, while Saturday may see the upper 50’s. Sunday and Monday look to be pleasant with a blend of mid to upper 60’s. No rain or snow is expected over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris