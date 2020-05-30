‘Last weekend of May’ weather outlook

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today promises to be another beautiful day to be outside. Sunshine, and breezy southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, with allow temperatures to jump into the upper 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 90. Tomorrow looks to follow suit with breezy highs around 90. In fact, the same can be said for Monday, as we start the month of June. Tuesday through Thursday will continue to feel like early summer, with a blend of upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Regarding rain chances – tonight and tomorrow night could see a few showers and embedded thunderstorms drifting our way from the high country of New Mexico and Colorado. As of this writing, the counties along the New Mexico state line, and points northwest, would have the best opportunity for rain. Additional, stronger thunderstorms might return, area wide, toward the latter part next week.

Have a safe and enjoyable, ‘last weekend of May’, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris