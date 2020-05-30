‘Last weekend of May’ weather outlook

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
58°F Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
25 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
61°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today promises to be another beautiful day to be outside.  Sunshine, and breezy southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, with allow temperatures to jump into the upper 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out around 90.  Tomorrow looks to follow suit with breezy highs around 90.  In fact, the same can be said for Monday, as we start the month of June.  Tuesday through Thursday will continue to feel like early summer, with a blend of upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Regarding rain chances – tonight and tomorrow night could see a few showers and embedded thunderstorms drifting our way from the high country of New Mexico and Colorado.  As of this writing, the counties along the New Mexico state line, and points northwest, would have the best opportunity for rain.  Additional, stronger thunderstorms might return, area wide, toward the latter part next week.

Have a safe and enjoyable, ‘last weekend of May’, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

