‘Last weekend of June’ weather outlook

AMARILLO Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning everyone,

Widely scattered thunderstorms may develop along the New Mexico state line later this afternoon, sweeping northeast across the Panhandles this evening.  As of this writing, any storm that fires could pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden strong downburst winds, brief heavy rainfall, and pockets of small hail.  All activity should fizzle away late tonight.

Tomorrow might see a few thunderstorms, while the next best chance of rain may wait until July 2nd and 3rd (Thursday and Friday), of this upcoming week.

Regarding temperatures – this afternoon will continue seasonably hot with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.  Tomorrow could reach the mid 90’s, while a mini-heatwave of upper 90’s and low 100’s looks likely for Monday and Tuesday.  The less hot low 90’s and 80’s could be in place as we kick off the first few days of July.

Have a safe and enjoyable  weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

