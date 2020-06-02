Summertime heat and possible rain chances

Forecast

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

90°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Some passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

93°F Broken Clouds Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

94°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 94°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

92°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F Generally clear. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello everyone,

Another nice day is on tap without too much wind.  Under a mostly sunny sky with southerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, temperatures will trade off between the upper 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow looks to reach into the low to mid 90’s, while Thursday through Saturday could heat up into the upper 90’s and low 100’s.  Sunday and Monday may ease back into the low to mid 90’s.

Regarding precipitation, other than a stray thunderstorm here or there, from time to time, the better rain chances will stay close to the high country of New Mexico and Colorado.

Lastly, with summertime heat in place, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and find some shade to cool down.  Also, don’t forget to apply the sunscreen.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

