Summertime heat and possible rain chances

Hello everyone,

Another nice day is on tap without too much wind. Under a mostly sunny sky with southerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, temperatures will trade off between the upper 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon. Tomorrow looks to reach into the low to mid 90’s, while Thursday through Saturday could heat up into the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Sunday and Monday may ease back into the low to mid 90’s.

Regarding precipitation, other than a stray thunderstorm here or there, from time to time, the better rain chances will stay close to the high country of New Mexico and Colorado.

Lastly, with summertime heat in place, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and find some shade to cool down. Also, don’t forget to apply the sunscreen.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris