Seasonal summertime heat and occasional thunderstorms

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
18 mph SW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
mph
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
67°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Greetings,

West to northwest flow aloft will continue to steer evening and late-night thunderstorms into our area through Sunday.  Our counties in Eastern New Mexico and the western combined Panhandles will be most favored for rain.  A few of the storms might be able to drift into our central counties from time to time, before fizzling out.  Heavy rain, sudden high winds, and pockets of hail would be the main concerns with the strongest of thunderstorms.  Of course, always be aware of lightning!

Regarding temperatures – today will see a mix of upper 80’s and low 90’s.  Tomorrow through Sunday looks to follow suit with 80’s and low 90’s, while Monday and Tuesday could skyrocket into the upper 90’s, to around 100.

Thunderstorms might return on Wednesday, July 1.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss