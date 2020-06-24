Seasonal summertime heat and occasional thunderstorms

Greetings,

West to northwest flow aloft will continue to steer evening and late-night thunderstorms into our area through Sunday. Our counties in Eastern New Mexico and the western combined Panhandles will be most favored for rain. A few of the storms might be able to drift into our central counties from time to time, before fizzling out. Heavy rain, sudden high winds, and pockets of hail would be the main concerns with the strongest of thunderstorms. Of course, always be aware of lightning!

Regarding temperatures – today will see a mix of upper 80’s and low 90’s. Tomorrow through Sunday looks to follow suit with 80’s and low 90’s, while Monday and Tuesday could skyrocket into the upper 90’s, to around 100.

Thunderstorms might return on Wednesday, July 1.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris