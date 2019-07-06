July weekend cold front

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Good Saturday Morning.

A weak cold front has moved through the area with slightly cooler weather on tap for today and tomorrow. Instead of the mid to upper 90’s, temperatures should hold steady in the 80’s and low 90’s. Monday through Friday will heat back into the mid to upper 90’s.

Rainfall-wise, scattered thunderstorms may return for later today and tonight. Some of the storms that develop could pulse strong with heavy rain, lightning, gusty high winds, and pockets of small hail. Overtime, if the thunderstorms drift across the same area, localized flooding could be seen. The weather looks to settle down for tomorrow. Additional isolated storms may occur from time to time during this next week.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris