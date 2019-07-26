July heat and weekend rain chances…

Good Friday afternoon,

Northwest flow thunderstorms may return for our west and northwest counties this evening. Like last night, all activity should dissipate as it drifts southeast. The chance of rain in Amarillo tonight is less than 20 percent. Saturday evening looks quiet, while scattered storms could return area wide late Sunday night, lasting through Monday morning. Severe weather is not expected, but be aware of lightning, sudden downburst winds, and locally heavy rain.

Temperature wise, the low to mid 90’s look to continue through Sunday, followed by the upper 80’s on Monday. Tuesday through Thursday will turn much hotter as we transition from July to August. High temperatures on all three days could reach into the upper 90’s to around 100.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris