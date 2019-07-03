Independence Day Forecast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Hello everyone.

Scattered thunderstorms look to spread eastward across the combined Panhandles, moving in from Eastern New Mexico this evening. All activity should dissipate by midnight. Additional isolated storms could drift into the area tomorrow (Independence Day), and on Friday. This convection looks to be widely separated, and will only effect our western counties. In other words, as it appears at this time, tomorrow looks to be fine for all outdoor activities, including most firework’s displays tomorrow night. Any thunderstorm that does form will produce sudden gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and lightning. Saturday and Sunday may see an uptick in storms, while early next week should see a lull.

Temperature-wise, typically hot early July conditions look to continue with highs in the low to mid 90’s through this weekend. Amarillo and Canyon should top out around 95 for the Fourth of July.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris