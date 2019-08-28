Hotter weather returning…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Overcast and unseasonably cool weather looks to hang around for a second day in a row with early morning lows in the 50’s and low 60’s, and daytime highs only in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. This early fall like weather may be accompanied by scattered showers, and a few embedded thunderstorms this morning. Tomorrow will turn much hotter as dry southwesterly winds return, along with full force sunshine. Temperatures look to heat back into the 90’s area wide. Friday will be in the 90’s, while Saturday and Sunday could see a mix of upper 80’s and low 90’s. Monday, Labor Day, should top out in the low to mid 90’s.

Additional rain chances may occur over the holiday weekend with hit or miss thunderstorms.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris