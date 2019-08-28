Hotter weather returning…

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mostly Cloudy

Amarillo

86°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
20 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
63°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dumas

87°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
62°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Hereford

89°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
63°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

89°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
60°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Perryton

85°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Pampa

88°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Overcast and unseasonably cool weather looks to hang around for a second day in a row with early morning lows in the 50’s and low 60’s, and daytime highs only in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.  This early fall like weather may be accompanied by scattered showers, and a few embedded thunderstorms this morning.  Tomorrow will turn much hotter as dry southwesterly winds return, along with full force sunshine.  Temperatures look to heat back into the 90’s area wide.  Friday will be in the 90’s, while Saturday and Sunday could see a mix of upper 80’s and low 90’s.  Monday, Labor Day, should top out in the low to mid 90’s.   

Additional rain chances may occur over the holiday weekend with hit or miss thunderstorms.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss