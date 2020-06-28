Tracking hit or miss thunderstorms and a mini-heatwave

Hello everyone,
Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms look possible for this evening. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but a few of the storms may pulse strong with sudden downburst winds, lightning, and brief rainfall. All activity will fizzle away later tonight. No thunderstorms are expected for tomorrow through Wednesday, but might return on Thursday and Friday.
Regarding temperatures – tomorrow and Tuesday look to soar up into the breezy and hot upper 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo could top out around 100, for both days. This mini-heatwave may be short-lived, however, as the less hot low 90’s look return for Wednesday and Thursday – the first two days of July. And, as was stated earlier, a slight chance of thunderstorms may play a roll in our weather by late week.
Have a good Monday everyone, try to stay cool, drink plenty of water, and don’t forget the sunscreen.
Chief Meteorologist John Harris