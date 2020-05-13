Dryline storms and much warmer weather

Hello everyone,

Much warmer weather is in store for today as sunshine and dry southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph take over. Temperatures should heat up nicely into the mid to upper 80’s this afternoon. East of the caprock, however, a dryline will be situated from north to south, with thunderstorm development likely. Any storm that forms could become severe quickly with large hail, damaging straight-line winds, and locally heavy downpours. A tornado threat may also exist, if all of the parameters come together. In a nutshell, stay weather aware if a thunderstorm is near your location, and be ready to seek substantial shelter at a moments notice. All storms will move into Western Oklahoma during the evening hours, effectively ending our severe weather threat for the day.

At this juncture tomorrow looks to be quiet, but very warm, with highs close 90, while Friday may see another round of thunderstorms during the PM hours. Our eastern counties, once more, could be favored for possible severe weather. Temperatures on Friday should range from the upper 70’s to upper 80’s. The weekend looks to follow suit with 70’s and 80’s, along with a slight chance of storms on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris