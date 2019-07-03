Hot with evening rounds of rain

Fair

Amarillo

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dumas

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Hereford

78°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Haze

Dalhart

72°F Haze Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Perryton

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
68°F Mostly Clear
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. The clouds will thin out much quicker today, allowing for hotter weather earlier on. We’ll go from lows in the 60s and 70s to highs in the low 90s after 12 pm. It will be warm but pretty pleasant for High Noon on the Square with temperatures in the 80s. A few thunderstorms will be possible by the late afternoon, with gusty winds and lightning as the main threats.

Storms will again be possible tomorrow evening, but the chances are not high enough to cancel your outdoor plans. July 4th’s highs will reach the mid 90s and maybe even a 100 or two.

This pattern of late afternoon and evening hit-or-miss storms will carry us into the weekend, as temperatures start to come down a few degrees by Saturday.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

