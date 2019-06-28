Hot weekend ahead

June 28 Evening Forecast

Fair / Windy

Amarillo

95°F Fair / Windy Feels like 93°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
67°F Clear
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dumas

95°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Hereford

96°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
64°F Mostly Clear
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair / Windy

Dalhart

97°F Fair / Windy Feels like 94°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Perryton

97°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
67°F Clear
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Pampa

96°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
67°F Clear
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –

Good Friday evening everyone.

Another round of thunderstorms will generate over the higher terrain of New Mexico this afternoon, making a run for our western counties before dissipating tonight.  A few of the storms that develop may pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden downburst winds, pockets of small hail, and heavy rain.  Less activity is expected for this weekend, however, an uptick in thunderstorms might be seen for our first week of July.

Temperature-wise, typically hot weather is expected for today through Sunday with highs well into the 90’s.  If outside during the peek heating hours, drink plenty of water, and try to find some shade.  Also, don’t forget the sunscreen!  As Monday (July 1) rolls around, the low 90’s will continue, followed by a sultry blend of the upper 80’s and low 90’s from Tuesday through Thursday (The Fourth of July).

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

