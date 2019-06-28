Hot weekend ahead

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –

Good Friday evening everyone.

Another round of thunderstorms will generate over the higher terrain of New Mexico this afternoon, making a run for our western counties before dissipating tonight. A few of the storms that develop may pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden downburst winds, pockets of small hail, and heavy rain. Less activity is expected for this weekend, however, an uptick in thunderstorms might be seen for our first week of July.

Temperature-wise, typically hot weather is expected for today through Sunday with highs well into the 90’s. If outside during the peek heating hours, drink plenty of water, and try to find some shade. Also, don’t forget the sunscreen! As Monday (July 1) rolls around, the low 90’s will continue, followed by a sultry blend of the upper 80’s and low 90’s from Tuesday through Thursday (The Fourth of July).

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris