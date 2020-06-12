Isolated storms and weekend heat

Hello everyone,

Typically hot June weather continues with sunshine, southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the 90’s.  Amarillo looks to top out around 95.  Also, similar to yesterday, a few thunderstorms might develop across our northern counties during the late afternoon and evening hours.  If the storms fire, they could produce sudden downburst winds, lightning, and brief heavy rain.  But again, these thunderstorms will be few and far between.

Storm chances appear to be minimal for the Panhandles over the weekend, with the better chances of rain staying in Eastern New Mexico.  Temperature-wise, the weather will continue breezy and hot, with highs in the 90’s.  This same story looks to repeat day after day for the upcoming week with the breezy hot 90’s, and just slim chances of thunderstorms.

Lastly, until widespread rains return, wildfire concerns will continue.  Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings. 

Have a safe, cool, and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

