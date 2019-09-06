Hot weather, and possible weekend storms…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

Status quo is the name of the game as high pressure aloft continues to dominate. Underneath this ridge, hot weather is assured with temperatures soaring back into the 90’s for today and tomorrow. The high pressure ridge does start to break down by Sunday into the following days, allowing for more surface wind, and highs easing back into the 80’s and occasional low 90’s.

On the precipitation front, a few thunderstorms may form across our northwest counties this weekend, followed by additional hit or miss storms from Monday through midweek. Severe weather is not expected, but be aware of sudden strong gusty winds, lightning, and locally heavy downpours.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris