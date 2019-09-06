Live Now
Category 2 Dorian lashing Carolinas

Hot weather, and possible weekend storms…

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

92°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
3 mph VAR
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
66°F Clear
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

92°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
66°F Clear
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

94°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
64°F Clear
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

94°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph VAR
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
62°F Clear
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

94°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

96°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
66°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

 Good Friday afternoon,

Status quo is the name of the game as high pressure aloft continues to dominate.  Underneath this ridge, hot weather is assured with temperatures soaring back into the 90’s for today and tomorrow.  The high pressure ridge does start to break down by Sunday into the following days, allowing for more surface wind, and highs easing back into the 80’s and occasional low 90’s.

On the precipitation front, a few thunderstorms may form across our northwest counties this weekend, followed by additional hit or miss storms from Monday through midweek.  Severe weather is not expected, but be aware of sudden strong gusty winds, lightning, and locally heavy downpours.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian Live Feed

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss