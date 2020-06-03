Typical June heat with hit or miss storms

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Few Clouds

Amarillo

94°F Few Clouds Feels like 94°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

96°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

96°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

96°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

98°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 98°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello everyone,

Another hot day is on tap with westerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the 90’s.  Amarillo could top out close to 95.  With our daytime heating, respectable low-level moisture, and a disturbance passing overhead, hit or miss thunderstorms could develop this afternoon.  Severe weather is not expected at this time, but a few of the storms may pulse marginally strong with sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, pockets of small hail, and of course, lightning.  All of this activity should fade away late in the evening.

Tomorrow may see a few popup thunderstorms during the afternoon, as temperatures reach well into the 90’s, if not a few low 100’s.

Rain chances look to dwindle for Friday and the weekend, as high pressure aloft strengthens and moves directly overhead.  Blistering hot weather will continue with the upper 90’s and low 100’s being commonplace through early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss