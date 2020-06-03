Typical June heat with hit or miss storms

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Hello everyone,

Another hot day is on tap with westerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the 90’s. Amarillo could top out close to 95. With our daytime heating, respectable low-level moisture, and a disturbance passing overhead, hit or miss thunderstorms could develop this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but a few of the storms may pulse marginally strong with sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, pockets of small hail, and of course, lightning. All of this activity should fade away late in the evening.

Tomorrow may see a few popup thunderstorms during the afternoon, as temperatures reach well into the 90’s, if not a few low 100’s.

Rain chances look to dwindle for Friday and the weekend, as high pressure aloft strengthens and moves directly overhead. Blistering hot weather will continue with the upper 90’s and low 100’s being commonplace through early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris