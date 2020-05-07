Tracking possible storms, plus much cooler weather

Good Thursday afternoon,

Isolated severe thunderstorms could develop across our southeast counties later this afternoon – exiting the Texas Panhandle after 7 pm or so. Large hail, high winds, and heavy rain would be the main concerns. An isolated tornado threat might also exist. Please stay weather aware, if a thunderstorm is near your location, and seek substantial shelter. Additional isolated (non-severe), thunderstorms may occur along a cold front plowing south across our area later tonight. Out ahead of the front, including for Amarillo, no thunderstorms are expected here, but the weather will be breezy and hot with highs close to 90.

Speaking of breezy, tomorrow looks to turn blustery and much cooler with northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will fall back into the 60’s, with Amarillo seeing a high of only 67. Jackets and sweaters might come in handy throughout the day.

Saturday should start out chilly with morning lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s, followed by a return to the pleasant 70’s during the afternoon. Sunday (Mother’s Day), will follow suit with highs in the 70’s, while Monday and Tuesday could trade off between the 70’s and low 80’s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms may return on Sunday night and Monday.

Lastly, circling back to the top of this email; a substantial mitigating factor to storm development for this afternoon, will be a cap of warm air aloft. If the cap holds, no storms will form across our area.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris