Seasonal heat, and occasional thunderstorms

Clear

Amarillo

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Mainly clear. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Hello everyone, 

Sunshine and seasonal heat returns for today and tomorrow with temperatures warming back into the low to mid 90’s.  The mid to upper 90’s look to be commonplace from Thursday through Sunday. 

Regarding precipitation, a slight chance of a thunderstorm or two will be present across our northern counties tonight, while additional hit or miss storms could straddle the New Mexico state line tomorrow.  Occasional evening and overnight thunderstorms look to drift this way from the mountains for Thursday through the weekend. 

Any storm that forms could pulse strong occasionally severe with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rains, and pockets of small hail.  As always, stay weather aware, if a thunderstorm is near your location. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

