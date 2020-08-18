Seasonal heat, and occasional thunderstorms

Hello everyone,

Sunshine and seasonal heat returns for today and tomorrow with temperatures warming back into the low to mid 90’s. The mid to upper 90’s look to be commonplace from Thursday through Sunday.

Regarding precipitation, a slight chance of a thunderstorm or two will be present across our northern counties tonight, while additional hit or miss storms could straddle the New Mexico state line tomorrow. Occasional evening and overnight thunderstorms look to drift this way from the mountains for Thursday through the weekend.

Any storm that forms could pulse strong occasionally severe with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rains, and pockets of small hail. As always, stay weather aware, if a thunderstorm is near your location.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris