Gov. Abbott: Phase 2 of reopening delayed for 4 counties in the Texas Panhandle

Hot weather and storm chances

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
57°F Generally clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Monday afternoon,

The pleasant weather from our weekend is giving way to summerlike conditions today.  Under a mostly sunny sky with humid southeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph, temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow will follow suit, while Wednesday may hold steady in the 80’s.  Thursday through Sunday looks to continue very warm with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. 

Regarding precipitation, an isolated thundershower or two might be seen later today.  Better odds of rain could occur on Wednesday and Thursday with widely scattered thunderstorms.  Additional hit or miss storms will be possible over the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

