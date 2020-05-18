Hot weather and storm chances

Good Monday afternoon,

The pleasant weather from our weekend is giving way to summerlike conditions today. Under a mostly sunny sky with humid southeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph, temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will follow suit, while Wednesday may hold steady in the 80’s. Thursday through Sunday looks to continue very warm with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Regarding precipitation, an isolated thundershower or two might be seen later today. Better odds of rain could occur on Wednesday and Thursday with widely scattered thunderstorms. Additional hit or miss storms will be possible over the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris