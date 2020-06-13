Hot and dry weekend weather outlook

Clear

Amarillo

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
64°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
20 mph SW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
64°F Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
20 mph SW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
64°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
25 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

76°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
66°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
20 mph SW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
67°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

We are waking up to a mild start with temperatures in the low 60’s.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with parched southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Temperatures will respond, heating back into the 90’s this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out close to 96.  Tomorrow through Thursday will follow suit with dry winds, and highs in the 90’s.  By Friday, slightly cooler weather looks to work in, with temperatures falling into the 80’s.

Regarding precipitation – today and tomorrow could see thunderstorms develop out in Eastern New Mexico, but not across the Panhandles.  This same scenario looks to repeat daily through at least midweek, before a slightly better chance of rain returns on Thursday and Friday.

Lastly, until widespread rains do return, wildfire concerns will continue.  Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings. 

Have a safe, cool, and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

