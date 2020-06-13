Hot and dry weekend weather outlook

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

We are waking up to a mild start with temperatures in the low 60’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with parched southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will respond, heating back into the 90’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out close to 96. Tomorrow through Thursday will follow suit with dry winds, and highs in the 90’s. By Friday, slightly cooler weather looks to work in, with temperatures falling into the 80’s.

Regarding precipitation – today and tomorrow could see thunderstorms develop out in Eastern New Mexico, but not across the Panhandles. This same scenario looks to repeat daily through at least midweek, before a slightly better chance of rain returns on Thursday and Friday.

Lastly, until widespread rains do return, wildfire concerns will continue. Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings.

Have a safe, cool, and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris