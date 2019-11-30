Holiday weekend weather outlook

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

39°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
23 mph WSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

35°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
25 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

38°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 22F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
22°F A clear sky. Low 22F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

31°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
21°F A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

38°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 27°
Wind
25 mph SW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

42°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
29 mph WSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Westerly winds will crank today, as an upper-level low moves eastward across the Central Great Plains.  Sunshine and gravity will help mix the winds aloft toward the ground during the day.  Speeds could reach into the 25 to 45 mph range, with gust over 50 mph.  The wet, wintry weather from the last few days should help to keep the wildfire danger at a low level, but please don’t let your guard down.  Stay alert to all wildfire concerns!  Be very careful if driving high profile vehicles, erratic crosswinds could cause lose of control.  Also, watch out for loose light objects being blown about.  The winds should subside by this evening.  Temperature-wise, highs today will migrate back into the 50’s.  Wind chills, however, will make the air feel more like the 40’s.

Tomorrow, December 1, looks to be a much nicer day with afternoon sunshine, light and variable winds, and highs in the 50’s, to around 60.  Monday could warm nicely into the 60’s and low 70’s.  No additional rain or snow is expected through at least midweek.

Enjoy the holiday weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss