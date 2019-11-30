Holiday weekend weather outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Westerly winds will crank today, as an upper-level low moves eastward across the Central Great Plains. Sunshine and gravity will help mix the winds aloft toward the ground during the day. Speeds could reach into the 25 to 45 mph range, with gust over 50 mph. The wet, wintry weather from the last few days should help to keep the wildfire danger at a low level, but please don’t let your guard down. Stay alert to all wildfire concerns! Be very careful if driving high profile vehicles, erratic crosswinds could cause lose of control. Also, watch out for loose light objects being blown about. The winds should subside by this evening. Temperature-wise, highs today will migrate back into the 50’s. Wind chills, however, will make the air feel more like the 40’s.

Tomorrow, December 1, looks to be a much nicer day with afternoon sunshine, light and variable winds, and highs in the 50’s, to around 60. Monday could warm nicely into the 60’s and low 70’s. No additional rain or snow is expected through at least midweek.

Enjoy the holiday weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris