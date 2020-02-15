Holiday weekend weather outlook

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

37°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

35°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Generally clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

37°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Generally clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

36°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Generally clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

41°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
26 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

The overcast sky that we have early on will give way to mostly sunny conditions this afternoon.  Temperatures should respond, warming into the 50’s, with northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph.  A coat or sweater, however, will still come in handy.  But few worries, tomorrow looks to be a ‘shirtsleeve’ kind of day.  With plenty of sunshine, along with southwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph, temperatures should soar into the upper 60’s and low 70’s during the afternoon.  Amarillo could top out around 70.  Monday (President’s Day), may follow suit with highs in the 60’s and low 70’s.

Unfortunately though, Tuesday will turn windy and much colder, with temperatures freefalling into the 30’s and low 40’s.  Wednesday could hover around 32, while Thursday may inch back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s.  Also, a wintry mix of rain and snow may play a role in the weather for all three days.  Please stay up with the latest forecast, as we move into this upcoming week.

Have a safe and fun Holiday weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

