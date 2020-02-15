Holiday weekend weather outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

The overcast sky that we have early on will give way to mostly sunny conditions this afternoon. Temperatures should respond, warming into the 50’s, with northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph. A coat or sweater, however, will still come in handy. But few worries, tomorrow looks to be a ‘shirtsleeve’ kind of day. With plenty of sunshine, along with southwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph, temperatures should soar into the upper 60’s and low 70’s during the afternoon. Amarillo could top out around 70. Monday (President’s Day), may follow suit with highs in the 60’s and low 70’s.

Unfortunately though, Tuesday will turn windy and much colder, with temperatures freefalling into the 30’s and low 40’s. Wednesday could hover around 32, while Thursday may inch back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Also, a wintry mix of rain and snow may play a role in the weather for all three days. Please stay up with the latest forecast, as we move into this upcoming week.

Have a safe and fun Holiday weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris