Summer doldrums, and stray thunderstorms

Hi everyone,
Just like the previous days, north to northwesterly flow aloft could steer a few thunderstorms into the area this evening. The storms look to be widely scattered, so not all locations will see precipitation. Any storm that forms could pulse to strong levels with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. As always, if a thunderstorm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by.
Additional storms might occur on Sunday evening, but they will be few and far between.
Regarding temperatures – today will see highs in the low to mid 90’s. The mid to upper 90’s look to be commonplace for Saturday and Sunday.
Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!
Chief Meteorologist John Harris