Summer doldrums, and stray thunderstorms

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Hi everyone,

Just like the previous days, north to northwesterly flow aloft could steer a few thunderstorms into the area this evening. The storms look to be widely scattered, so not all locations will see precipitation. Any storm that forms could pulse to strong levels with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. As always, if a thunderstorm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by.

Additional storms might occur on Sunday evening, but they will be few and far between.

Regarding temperatures – today will see highs in the low to mid 90’s. The mid to upper 90’s look to be commonplace for Saturday and Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris