Summer doldrums, and stray thunderstorms

Clear

Amarillo

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Dalhart

95°F Few Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hi everyone, 

Just like the previous days, north to northwesterly flow aloft could steer a few thunderstorms into the area this evening.  The storms look to be widely scattered, so not all locations will see precipitation.  Any storm that forms could pulse to strong levels with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail.  As always, if a thunderstorm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by. 

Additional storms might occur on Sunday evening, but they will be few and far between. 

Regarding temperatures – today will see highs in the low to mid 90’s.  The mid to upper 90’s look to be commonplace for Saturday and Sunday. 

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

