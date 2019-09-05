High pressure and eventual thunderstorms…

Breaking News
ATF, FBI raid home in Lubbock, sources say connected to Odessa mass shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

High pressure aloft continues to dominate our weather.  Underneath this ridge, the air sinks and compresses, heating our afternoon temperatures into the 90’s, if not a few low 100’s.  Tomorrow will see the same type of conditions, while Saturday and Sunday may notice highs easing back into the low 90’s.  The 80’s could return for Monday through midweek, along with increasing rain chances.

Speaking of rain, isolated thunderstorms may return across our northwest counties on Saturday, followed by a few hit or miss storms for Sunday.  And, just as noted, widely scattered thunderstorm activity could develop by early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

