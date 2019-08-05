Heat and northwest flow storms…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)

Good Monday Afternoon,

High pressure aloft looks to drift westward this week, putting our area under northwest flow. This type of pattern will allow thunderstorms that develop over the higher terrain of New Mexico and Southern Colorado during the day, to drift towards the Panhandles in the evening and overnight hours. Typically, with this setup, our west and northwest counties are favored for storm activity, while our central and eastern counties, not so much. In saying this, however, the southeastern distance of travel for these thunderstorms, can vary from night to night. If your location does experience storm activity, be aware of lightning, sudden gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours.

Temperature-wise, as you have guessed, it will be hot each day. Today and tomorrow will see highs around 96, followed by the upper 90’s and low 100’s from Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Have a great week everyone! Try to stay cool, and hope for rain.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris