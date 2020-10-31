Halloween weekend weather outlook

Good Saturday morning, and Happy Halloween!

Today will start out on a chilly note with lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with temperatures warming nicely into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Amarillo looks to top out close to 70. By this evening, as the little ghosts and goblins are out trick-or-treating, the weather will cool back into the 50’s with north winds of 5 to 15 mph. By the way, sunset for this evening will be at 6:53 pm. Also, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bedtime. We start standard time tomorrow.

Speaking of tomorrow (November 1), a weak cold front will sag south through the area, capping daytime temperatures in the 50’s and low 60’s. No rain or snow is expected with this front – it will be dry.

Monday looks to warm back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s, while Tuesday (Election Day), could top out in the mid 70’s. This nice weather should continue for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 70’s to around 80 degrees. No rain or snow is expected, until possibly the following week.

Have a safe and happy Halloween Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris