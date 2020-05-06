Tracking ‘some’ opportunities for rain

1  of  2
Hello everyone,

Today is another beautiful day to be outside.  Sunshine and variable winds of 5 to 15 mph, will help temperatures warm into the 70’s and low 80’s for this afternoon.  Tomorrow turns breezy, and could heat up close to 90, while Friday looks to be windy and much cooler, with temperatures falling into the 60’s.  The low to mid 70’s should be in place for Saturday and Mother’s Day, followed by possible 60’s on Monday.

Regarding precipitation – the threat of severe thunderstorms may stay just east, and southeast of the Panhandles tomorrow.  Plus, a cap of warm air aloft, might preclude storm development completely.  Now in saying this, if isolated storms are able to fire across our far eastern counties, they would become severe.  Additional hit or miss showers and thunderstorms could occur on Sunday night and Monday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

